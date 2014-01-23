FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investor requests to exit hedge funds fall in January
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hedge Funds
January 23, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

Investor requests to exit hedge funds fall in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund investors withdrawal requests in January were for a lower amount than last month, new data showed on Wednesday, as more clients stuck with their managers to navigate financial markets in the coming year.

The SS&C (SSNC.O) GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a monthly snapshot of hedge fund clients giving notice to withdraw their cash, expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, fell to 2.67 percent from 5.9 percent in December.

That was the lowest reading since January last year, when it measured 2.04 percent.

Net new money of almost $64 billion helped hedge fund industry assets to reach a record high last year, data released this week showed.

However, outflows did rise towards the end of 2013 after a year in which the average return fell short of stock market gains.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.