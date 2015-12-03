FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Insch Capital gets November boost from gold strategy
#Hedge Funds - Europes
December 3, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Insch Capital gets November boost from gold strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Insch Capital Management’s Goldilocks fund is up 27.2 percent in the year to date, fuelled by a 6.06 percent return in November from its gold investment strategy, ‘Kintore’, performance data seen by Reuters showed.

The $250 million currency-focused Anglo-Swiss investment manager has around $20 million in its Insch Goldilocks Fund, with a further $10 million in managed accounts.

Kintore is a systematic trend-following investment strategy which treats gold as if it were a major currency and trades it against the dollar, euro, Swiss franc, pound and yen.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

