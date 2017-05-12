FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hedge fund manager Odey sticks with bearish bet despite 'awful' 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hedge Funds - Asias
May 12, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 3 months ago

Hedge fund manager Odey sticks with bearish bet despite 'awful' 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said on Thursday he continued to bet on a global downturn despite an "awful" 2016 in which his main fund shed nearly half its assets.

Odey - whose fund Odey Asset Management racked up losses of almost 50 percent last year - said the weak performance was in part down to Chinese efforts to shore up their economy, he told the Guernsey Funds Forum in London.

"I don't think I expected or understood how aggressive they were going to be, and in a way how successful," he said.

However, Odey said a year later, China is finding it very difficult to maintain its growth rate.

Odey said he remained negative on the global economy, citing rising inventories globally across various industries and a three-fold increase in sub-prime lending since 2008.

"For me, everything is now starting to point to a weakening global economy," he said.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.