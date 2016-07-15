Hedge funds post worst H1 performance since 2008-Preqin

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds globally posted gains of 1.36 percent in the first six months of 2016 in the worst performance since 2008 when they lost 0.53 percent, industry tracker Preqin said on Friday.

British hedge funds lost 0.89 percent in June, the month in which Britons voted to leave the European Union, after four months of positive performance

"While investors will continue to monitor hedge fund performance closely over the second half of the year, hedge funds will have to respond to market uncertainty following the vote for Brexit," Amy Bensted, head of hedge fund products at Preqin said in a statement.