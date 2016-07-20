FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund assets grew in first half despite performance losses
July 20, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

Hedge fund assets grew in first half despite performance losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund assets grew by $19.9 billion in the first six months of 2016 despite performance losses of $5.2 billion, industry tracker Eurekahedge said on Tuesday.

Of $25.1 billion in investor money added to hedge funds, $7.2 billion went to computer-driven hedge funds who were up 3.3 percent in June and 4.33 percent in the first half of the year, the firm said in a statement.

Closures have outpaced launches for six consecutive quarters in the European hedge funds industry, with 484 funds liquidating over that period, Eurekahedge added.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
