Hedge fund assets grew in first half despite performance losses

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge fund assets grew by $19.9 billion in the first six months of 2016 despite performance losses of $5.2 billion, industry tracker Eurekahedge said on Tuesday.

Of $25.1 billion in investor money added to hedge funds, $7.2 billion went to computer-driven hedge funds who were up 3.3 percent in June and 4.33 percent in the first half of the year, the firm said in a statement.

Closures have outpaced launches for six consecutive quarters in the European hedge funds industry, with 484 funds liquidating over that period, Eurekahedge added.