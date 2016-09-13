FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Westbeck Capital nears regulatory green light, eyes $100 million - source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hedge Funds - Europes
September 13, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Westbeck Capital nears regulatory green light, eyes $100 million - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund firm Westbeck Capital hopes to get full regulatory clearance for its energy fund in September and is targeting $100 million in assets by year-end, a source close to the company said on Monday.

Set up by ex-CQS Asset Management portfolio manager Will Smith and Jean-Louis Le Mee, previously of BlueGold Capital, and Jon Mellberg, former head of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, the firm's Westbeck Energy Opportunity Fund launched in June.

The fund, which aims to play an expected energy sector rebound through equities, is currently running with the partners' own money as well as some from fund of funds investors, the source said, without giving details.

A monthly newsletter seen by Reuters detailing the fund's performance showed it had gained 6.6 percent in August.

"Performance benefitted from an increase in leverage during the last week of July and a consequent reduction during the third week of the month following oil's strong run," the letter said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Lawrence White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.