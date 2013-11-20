RESEARCH ALERT-Taylor Wimpey: Barclays starts with overweight

Nov 20 (Reuters) - : * Taylor Wimpey Plc : Barclays starts with overweight rating; target

price 146.8p * Barratt Developments Plc : Barclays starts with overweight rating;

target price 444.7p * Bellway Plc : Barclays starts with underweight rating; target price

1498.1p * Berkeley Group Holdings Plc : Barclays starts with equal weight

rating; target price 2454.7p * Bovis Homes Group Plc : Barclays starts with underweight rating;

target price 778.1p * Galliford Try Plc : Barclays starts with equal weight rating; target

price 1200.1p * Persimmon Plc : Barclays starts with equal weight rating; target

price 1260.4p * Redrow Plc : Barclays starts with overweight rating; target price

356.p * Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc : Barclays raises target price to

422.8p from 390p; rating overweight For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE