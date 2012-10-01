FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferry collides with tug in Hong Kong, search underway
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
October 1, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Ferry collides with tug in Hong Kong, search underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two survivors, accompanied by rescuers, are taken onto shore after a collision involving two vessels in Hong Kong October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A ferry carrying more than 120 passengers sank south of Hong Kong late on Monday after a collision with a tug boat, a government spokeswoman said.

Seventy-four people had been rescued so far off Lamma island, an area popular with tourists and expatriates, the government spokeswoman said.

Survivors were being taken to hospital on Lamma and Hong Kong island as the night search continued.

The accident occurred over a long holiday weekend in Hong Kong, which is celebrating the mid-autumn festival as well as China’s National Day on October 1.

Thousands of Hong Kong residents reside in outlying islands such as Lamma, which lies about three kilometres (two miles) off the southwest of Hong Kong island.

Hong Kong is one of the world’s busiest shipping channels, although serious accidents are rare. (Reporting by Tan Ee Lyn and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Robert Woodward)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.