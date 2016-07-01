FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Horseman Capital posts double-digit gains in volatile June
#Hedge Funds - Americas
July 1, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Hedge fund Horseman Capital posts double-digit gains in volatile June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund firm Horseman Capital made gains of 10.4 percent in its main Global fund in the month to June 29, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.

Stockpicker Horseman joins hedge funds Caxton Associates, Cantab Capital Partners, Winton Capital and Odey Asset Management in profiting from a sharp increase in market volatility following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Horseman also made gains of 6.3 percent in its European Strategy and 0.19 percent in emerging markets over the same period, the letter showed.

The firm was one of the UK’s top-performing hedge funds in 2015 with 20.5 percent returns, according to industry tracker HSBC.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
