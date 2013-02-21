FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iberia and unions agree to government call for strike mediator
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
February 21, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

Iberia and unions agree to government call for strike mediator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iberia airline workers hold up a sign with the colours of the Spanish flag during a protest outside Iberia headquarters on the third day of a week-long strike February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish airline Iberia and labour unions have agreed to bring in an independent mediator to facilitate talks in a dispute over job cuts, Public Works Minister Ana Pastor said on Thursday.

The government is concerned about the impact of Iberia’s plans to cut more than 3,800 jobs on the country’s record-high unemployment rate, as well as about the negative image that strikes are creating for the crisis-hit popular tourist destination.

Iberia’s planes were grounded on Thursday during the first of three week-long strikes planned for February and March to protest the airline’s plan to slash jobs and wages.

On Monday, union members clashed with police when the strike started as hundreds of protesting workers flooded into a terminal at Madrid’s Barajas airport, the biggest airport in Spain.

“Things are moving in the right direction and there may be an agreement between the two parties,” Pastor said in the halls of Parliament during Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s two-day State of the Nation address.

Gregorio Tudela, a professor at Madrid’s Autonomous University, will be the mediator, she said.

Iberia and unions confirmed that they had agreed to mediation, but the head of the air sector for Spain’s second largest union UGT, Nieves Garcia, said the strikes would not be suspended until the airline suspended its job-cutting plan.

Loss-making Iberia, which merged with British Airways in 2011 to form the International Airlines Group IAG.L (ICAG.L), has said the cuts are necessary for its survival. (Reporting by Edgar Aribau and Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.