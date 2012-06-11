IMF sees euro spill over risks for Finnish banks

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s banks are vulnerable to “sizeable” spill over risks from troubles in the euro zone despite their solid capital ratios, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

Finland is among just four euro zone countries that has maintained a full set of top AAA sovereign credit ratings through the bloc’s debt crisis, and while its prime minister has accepted a weekend rescue deal for Spanish banks, the country has generally taken a tough line on bailouts.

Finland’s “financial sector has remained generally sound despite the turbulence in the euro area, but vulnerabilities persist,” IMF said in a report.

It said it saw “sizeable spill over and deleveraging risks for banks owing to the financial strains in the euro area, though direct exposures to periphery countries remain minimal”.

The Fund forecast Finnish GDP to grow around 0.5 percent in 2012.