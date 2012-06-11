FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF sees euro spill over risks for Finnish banks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

IMF sees euro spill over risks for Finnish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s banks are vulnerable to “sizeable” spill over risks from troubles in the euro zone despite their solid capital ratios, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

Finland is among just four euro zone countries that has maintained a full set of top AAA sovereign credit ratings through the bloc’s debt crisis, and while its prime minister has accepted a weekend rescue deal for Spanish banks, the country has generally taken a tough line on bailouts.

Finland’s “financial sector has remained generally sound despite the turbulence in the euro area, but vulnerabilities persist,” IMF said in a report.

It said it saw “sizeable spill over and deleveraging risks for banks owing to the financial strains in the euro area, though direct exposures to periphery countries remain minimal”.

The Fund forecast Finnish GDP to grow around 0.5 percent in 2012.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.