India's Modi to relieve finance minister of defence portfolio: party official
November 6, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

India's Modi to relieve finance minister of defence portfolio: party official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) during the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the Scheme for People's Wealth, in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will replace his defence minister, a senior party official told Reuters on Thursday, in a move that would allow the minister, Arun Jaitley, to focus on his main job of steering the economy out of troubled waters.

Since Modi took office in May, Jaitley has headed both ministries.

He will be replaced by Manohar Parrikar, the chief minister of Goa, said Sadanand Tanavada, a general secretary of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
