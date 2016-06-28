FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia parliament approves tax amnesty bill
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 28, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Indonesia parliament approves tax amnesty bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday approved an amnesty bill creating a programme offering low payment rates for taxpayers who declared untaxed wealth.

The new law calls for the amnesty programme to start immediately, and last until the end of March 2017.

Parliament and the government negotiated on rates that amnesty participants will pay. The rates will be 2-5 percent for those who declare and repatriate assets back home and those with assets already at home. The redemption tariffs for assets kept abroad are between 4 and 10 percent.

The draft revision to Indonesia’s 2016 state budget assumes that such n amnesty programme to collect tax on previously-untaxed assets held by Indonesians outside and inside the country will generate 165 trillion rupiah ($12.44 billion) of state revenue by the end of 2016.

Parliament is expected to vote on the proposed budget revision later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.