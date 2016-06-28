Indonesia parliament approves tax amnesty bill

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday approved an amnesty bill creating a programme offering low payment rates for taxpayers who declared untaxed wealth.

The new law calls for the amnesty programme to start immediately, and last until the end of March 2017.

Parliament and the government negotiated on rates that amnesty participants will pay. The rates will be 2-5 percent for those who declare and repatriate assets back home and those with assets already at home. The redemption tariffs for assets kept abroad are between 4 and 10 percent.

The draft revision to Indonesia’s 2016 state budget assumes that such n amnesty programme to collect tax on previously-untaxed assets held by Indonesians outside and inside the country will generate 165 trillion rupiah ($12.44 billion) of state revenue by the end of 2016.

Parliament is expected to vote on the proposed budget revision later on Tuesday.