An Uber car is seen parked with the driver's lunch left on the dashboard in Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Jakarta police arrested on Monday 30 drivers working for Uber Technologies Inc as the car-hailing service is not leagl in the city, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Uber and its drivers do not meet the formal requirements to operate as a public transportation service, Jakarta police spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

In a statement, Uber said it would take the issue up with the city’s governor.