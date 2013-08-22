BlackRock says funds to follow normal course after Nasdaq glitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager, said on Thursday that its funds will be valued and closed normally after a technical problem forced Nasdaq OMX’s Nasdaq exchange to halt trading for much of the day.
“Since all exchanges were operational by the close of trading today, funds managed by BlackRock will be valued and closed in the normal course today,” a BlackRock spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr