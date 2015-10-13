FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund investor demand steady year on year in October
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hedge Funds - Americas
October 13, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund investor demand steady year on year in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors lowered their exposure to hedge funds in October, but only by an amount in line with the same period a year earlier suggesting market volatility had yet to hurt demand.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start of each month, fell 1.13 percent in October, against a rise of 0.62 percent rise in September.

Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said the move was mostly down to seasonal factors.

“Comparing year-over-year flows, the minus 1.13 percent for October 2015 was virtually identical to the October 2014 reading of minus 1.12 percent, with both inflows and outflows closely in line for the comparative periods,” he said in a statement.

“We have been analyzing our Capital Movement Index and Forward Redemption Indicator carefully in the wake of recent market volatility. October’s results are certainly indicative of overall stability in hedge fund allocations.”

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index represents the monthly net of hedge fund subscriptions and redemptions administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.

Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.