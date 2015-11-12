Hedge fund investors take out less money in November

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors took out less money from hedge funds month-on-month in November, data showed on Wednesday, as allocations steadied in the face of recent market volatility.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start of each month, rose 0.91 percent in November, against a fall of 1.27 percent rise in October.

Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said the move was mostly down to lower outflows.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index represents the monthly net of hedge fund subscriptions and redemptions administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform.

Global stock and bond markets have steadied in recent weeks after increased volatility over August and September in the face of fresh concerns around global growth.