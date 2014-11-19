Calpers' exit from hedge funds hasn't sparked copycats

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pension funds across America are not expected to follow in the footsteps of the California Public Employees Retirement System, which sent shock waves through the industry with its decision to abandon hedge funds, a prominent investor said on Tuesday.

“What is interesting is that the Calpers’ decision is resonating more in the endowments and foundations world but much less in the pension fund world,” said Jane Buchan, chief executive officer of Pacific Alternative Asset Management (PAAMCO), which invests roughly $10 billion in hedge funds for clients, including pension funds.

Two months ago $300 billion Calpers announced plans to scrap its $4 billion hedge fund program, saying the funds were too complex and cost too much.

Buchan’s firm is currently investing money for Calpers.

While the Calpers’ decision has sparked a lot of discussion, Buchan, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Tuesday, said the talk has not translated into redemption announcements. Indeed, some pension funds are expressing interest in adding more money. Similarly, sovereign wealth funds are looking at U.S.-based hedge funds as attractive locations for their money.

“Hedge funds are here to stay,” she said of the roughly $2.5 trillion industry.

Still, investors are eager to see hedge funds cut their historically hefty fees, especially with the average fund this year having returned only 2 percent, lagging the broader stock market’s roughly 10 percent gain.

Many hedge fund managers are willing to be more accommodating on fees, cutting their management fee to roughly 1.6 percent instead of 2 percent and reducing their performance fees to around 17 percent from 20 percent, Buchan said.

