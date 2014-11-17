Icahn thinks Herbalife stock is still undervalued

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carl Icahn still believes in Herbalife (HLF.N).

As the nutrition and weight loss company’s biggest investor, owning 17 million shares, the billionaire investor said he thinks the stock price is inexpensive after it lost half of its value this year.

“I would tell you I do believe Herbalife is quite undervalued and it is still a good business model,” Icahn said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Monday.

Herbalife has captivated Wall Street’s attention ever since billionaire investor William Ackman two years ago put on a $1 billion short position after calling the company a fraud, something Herbalife denies.

Other billionaires including Icahn, Soros Fund Management, which invests George Soros’ fortune, and Daniel Loeb quickly took the other side of the bet only to watch the share price surge 138 percent last year.

This year however the stock price has dropped after Herbalife missed analysts’ earnings expectations twice and media companies reported that federal regulators, the FBI and some states are probing its business model. It closed at $38.50 on Monday, off 51 percent since January.

“I am not telling you to buy it or not to buy it,” Icahn said, joking that George Soros, whose investment firm slashed its stake by 60 percent over the third quarter, had not called him to share the news. Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management is still short and Icahn and Ackman dropped their feud by embracing, awkwardly, in a made-for-television moment at July’s CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference.

Icahn was more reserved when asked about Herbalife director Leroy Barnes’ recent decision to step down and news, first reported by Reuters last week, that board member Pedro Cardoso has been indicted in a law suit in Brazil which Herbalife had not previously disclosed. [ID:nL2N0T02HD]

“I can’t talk about it because we are on the board,” he said adding, “we may get more involved or we may not,” he said.

