Total says happy to be first western oil firm to do Iran deal - CNN Money

A view shows the Total Tower, French oil giant Total headquarters, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, February 25, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - The boss of French oil and gas company Total TOTF.FA said on Monday that it would be happy to be the first western oil company to reach an agreement with Iran, but a deal is yet to be signed.

"Discussions are going on and we'll see if we can sign in the coming days," Patrick Pouyanne told CNN Money on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi petroleum conference.

Asked about the reported $6 billion value of the potential deal, Pouyanne said: "...developing a phase of South Pars (gas field) is more in the range of $2 billion dollars than $6 billion."

Iran's SHANA news agency said on Monday that Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) would sign new contracts on Tuesday with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on the second phase of the South Pars gas field.