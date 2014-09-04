FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb in Shi'ite area of Baghdad kills 12, wounds 30: police
#World News
September 4, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Car bomb in Shi'ite area of Baghdad kills 12, wounds 30: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb killed 12 people and wounded 30 in Baghdad’s mainly Shi‘ite Muslim Kadhamiya neighbourhood on Thursday evening, police said.

The explosion was the fourth attack in Shi‘ite districts of the capital in two weeks.

“Cars are set ablaze...this place has been targeted several times as it’s very crowded,” a policeman near the blast scene said. He said the bomb detonated near shops and restaurants.

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Oliver Holmes, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
