Car bomb in Shi'ite area of Baghdad kills 12, wounds 30: police

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb killed 12 people and wounded 30 in Baghdad’s mainly Shi‘ite Muslim Kadhamiya neighbourhood on Thursday evening, police said.

The explosion was the fourth attack in Shi‘ite districts of the capital in two weeks.

“Cars are set ablaze...this place has been targeted several times as it’s very crowded,” a policeman near the blast scene said. He said the bomb detonated near shops and restaurants.