PM Cameron resumes holiday after crisis meetings on beheading video
August 21, 2014 / 9:58 AM / 3 years ago

PM Cameron resumes holiday after crisis meetings on beheading video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at the 'Girl Summit 2014' at the Walworth Academy in London July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday resumed his holiday in Cornwall, a day after he rushed back to London to chair emergency meetings in response to a video purported to show a man with a British accent beheading a U.S. journalist.

On Wednesday Cameron returned to London from his family holiday in the southern English county of Cornwall to discuss Britain’s response to an Islamic State video which appeared to show the killing of James Foley, an American reporter captured in Syria in 2012.

He said it was “deeply shocking” that a British national was likely to have been involved but ruled out a knee-jerk response to the video or sending British troops into combat in Iraq.

His office said he travelled back to Cornwall on Thursday morning but would be keeping in close contact with officials.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

