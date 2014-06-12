Turkey not working on new mandate for military action in Iraq: minister

Iraqi security forces leave a military base as Kurdish forces take over control in Kirkuk June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish government is not working on any new mandate to authorise a cross-border military operation into Iraq, where militants are holding 80 Turkish nationals hostage, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

“The issue of whether the existing mandate is sufficient (for a military operation) or a new mandate is required is among the issues being discussed. But right now there is no work being conducted for a new mandate,” Bozdag told reporters in Ankara.

A parliamentary mandate allowing Turkey to conduct cross-border military operations in Iraq expires in October. It was drafted to enable Ankara to strike at bases of Kurdish PKK militants in the north of the country.