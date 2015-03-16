FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to hike 2015 GDP forecast, leave deficit unchanged-sources
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 16, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Italy to hike 2015 GDP forecast, leave deficit unchanged-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italy is planning to raise its official forecast for this year’s gross domestic product growth to 0.7 percent or 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

One source with access to Treasury documents said 0.8 percent was the forecast in early draft of the Treasury’s Economic and Financial Document (DEF) to be published next month, though it could be subject to slight changes in the next few weeks.

That would be above the forecasts of the European Commmission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which project Italian growth of 0.6 percent, while the International Monetary Fund forecasts just 0.4 percent.

Another source familiar with the Treasury’s considerations said the final forecast in the DEF may be a tad lower at 0.7 percent, in view of a disappointing fall in industrial output in January which gave reason for caution.

The Treasury still plans to target this year’s budget deficit at 2.6 percent of GDP, unchanged from the previous goal set last autumn, said the first source.

The DEF is likely to lower the 2015 debt-to-GDP forecast marginally to 133.0 percent from 133.1 percent, the first source said. That would remain a new record following last year’s level of 132.1 percent.

writing by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.