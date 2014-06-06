S&P confirms Italy's rating, keeps negative outlook

A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MILAN (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s affirmed its ratings on Italy’s sovereign debt at BBB/A-2 on Friday and maintained a negative outlook, citing weak growth prospects for the third-largest economy in the euro zone.

A high public debt and tight credit conditions for Italian companies were also constraining the ratings on the country, S&P said in a statement. “The negative outlook reflects our belief that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings, either this year or in 2015,” S&P said.

While the rating agency noted the government headed by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was pursuing a package of reforms to enhance growth and modernise the economy, it said it was premature to give a final judgement on the outcome.

“Although the government’s policy intentions are encouraging, we consider it too early to assess how much of the program the government will be able to implement and over what time period,” S&P said.

A spokesman for the Italian economy ministry said it did not comment on the views of ratings agencies.

Italy emerged from its longest postwar recession at the end of 2013 but its economy contracted again in the first quarter of this year, according to preliminary data released last month, underlining the threat to longer-term recovery.

The government estimates growth of 0.8 percent this year above many other forecasters, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which sees 0.5 percent growth in 2014.

Last month, Italy’s statistics office ISTAT warned that low growth was the main risk to the stability of its public debt, expected to surpass 133 percent of gross domestic product this year, the second highest level in the eurozone after Greece.

S&P sounded more cautious than Moody’s and Fitch, which both lifted their outlook on Italy’s rating some months ago.

Moody’s rates Italy Baa2, while Fitch puts the country in the ‘BBB-plus’ category. Both have a stable outlook.

Canada-based agency DBRS recently confirmed its A (low) verdict on Italy, with a negative outlook.

S&P has cut its rating on Italy’s creditworthiness three times since May 2011, the last time in July 2013.