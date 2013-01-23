FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Italy
January 23, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENOA, Italy (Reuters) - A Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Italian city of Genoa on Wednesday, after instruments on the Boeing (BA.N) 737-800 signalled possible cabin pressure problems, the airline said.

Two people were taken to hospital for checks after complaining of earache, Ryanair said. They were later discharged.

The flight, en route from Valencia, Spain to Bergamo in northern Italy, landed “normally” in Genoa at 9:50 a.m. (0850 GMT) and passengers were taken the rest of the way by bus, Ryanair said. (Reporting by Paola Balsomini and by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

