FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italians ramp up London luxury home search
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
March 1, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Italians ramp up London luxury home search

Tom Bill

2 Min Read

A woman walks past an estate agent in Chelsea, London February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of Italians searching for luxury London homes spiked at the start of the year in the run-up to elections that left a political vacuum in the country, upmarket property consultant Knight Frank said.

Prices for top London homes have risen more than 50 percent since their last low in mid-2009 as buyers sought to shield wealth from the effects of the global financial crisis.

The latest Knight Frank data shows how political uncertainty also sparks interest in so-called safe haven assets.

The number of Italians searching for London homes on Knight Frank’s website in January was almost 2.5 times higher than the same month in 2012. The vast majority of homes are worth more than two million pounds.

Last month a general election in Italy sparked a protest vote that left the country without a workable government, reigniting concerns over a sovereign debt crisis that had begun to ease.

“Italian buyers have long been important to the London market, but not generally this important,” said Liam Bailey, head of residential research at Knight Frank.

“In the past two months their share of the market has pushed them into third place behind UK buyers and Russian buyers in central London with a 6 percent market share above £2m.”

Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.