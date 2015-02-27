Japan economy has good chance of 'true dawn' - BoJ's Nakaso

Hiroshi Nakaso, Bank of Japan's (BOJ) deputy governor, attends a hearing session at the upper house of the parliament in Tokyo in this file photo taken on March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan now has a good chance of witnessing a “true dawn” now that the economy is back on a sustained growth path, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday.

Speaking at a New York conference alongside some of the world’s top central bankers, Nakaso said he sees “green shoots” in expectations of Japanese inflation, noting wage growth is expected to accelerate.

He noted, however, that inflation expectations still need to be re-anchored.