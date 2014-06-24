FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe says 'positive cycle' emerging in economy
#Business News
June 24, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Japan PM Abe says 'positive cycle' emerging in economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that a “positive cycle” was appearing in the country’s economy as rising corporate revenues lead to higher wages and household income.

But Abe said the recovery has yet to reach broader sectors of the economy, stressing the need to ensure the positive economic cycle does not end up as a temporary phenomenon.

“The mandate of ‘Abenomics’ is to make people across Japan feel the benefits of the economic recovery,” he told a news conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
