Japan PM Abe says 'positive cycle' emerging in economy

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that a “positive cycle” was appearing in the country’s economy as rising corporate revenues lead to higher wages and household income.

But Abe said the recovery has yet to reach broader sectors of the economy, stressing the need to ensure the positive economic cycle does not end up as a temporary phenomenon.

“The mandate of ‘Abenomics’ is to make people across Japan feel the benefits of the economic recovery,” he told a news conference.