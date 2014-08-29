FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economics minister Amari: No need to be so pessimistic about household spending
August 29, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Japan economics minister Amari: No need to be so pessimistic about household spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday there is no need to be so pessimistic about household spending, after data showed it had fallen more than expected in July.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said he wants to create an environment in which the nation’s factory output can rise towards September.

Data showed on Friday that household spending fell 5.9 percent in July from a year earlier, more than a median market forecast for a 3.0 percent drop, due to the higher sales tax and bad weather that kept consumers at home instead of going out shopping.

Separate data showed industrial output rose 0.2 percent in July, much less than a 1.0 percent increase projected in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect to raise output by 1.3 percent in August and by 3.5 percent in September, although a ministry official told a briefing that the increases were largely in reaction to sluggish output in June and July.

Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida, writing by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
