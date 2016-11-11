FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Finmin Aso: Need to watch forex moves with sense of urgency
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 11, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Japan Finmin Aso: Need to watch forex moves with sense of urgency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday stressed the importance of stability in the foreign exchange market and said he was watching currency moves with a sense of urgency.

“It is exceptional for the yen to move 5 yen (against the dollar) in two days,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The dollar hovered at a 3-1/2-month high against the yen early on Friday, extending big overnight gains as markets prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates. That followed the dollar’s 3 percent fall on Wednesday as investors braced for a surprise win by Trump.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.