Japan Finmin Aso: Need to watch forex moves with sense of urgency

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday stressed the importance of stability in the foreign exchange market and said he was watching currency moves with a sense of urgency.

“It is exceptional for the yen to move 5 yen (against the dollar) in two days,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The dollar hovered at a 3-1/2-month high against the yen early on Friday, extending big overnight gains as markets prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates. That followed the dollar’s 3 percent fall on Wednesday as investors braced for a surprise win by Trump.