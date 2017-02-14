BRIEF-Bunge reports Q4 earnings per share $1.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.
"We will discuss economic policies and strengthening of trade and investment relations and economic cooperation among countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Japan and the United States," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
At a weekend summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump, Japan and the United States agreed to establish a bilateral economic dialogue, which will be led by Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, and Vice President Mike Pence to address fiscal and monetary policies as well as infrastructure projects and trade.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point reported on Wednesday.
BEIRUT Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country sought good relations with its Gulf Arab neighbors as he began a one-day trip to Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, his first since taking power in 2013.