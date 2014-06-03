FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's architect of QE Amamiya reappointed for key post
June 3, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ's architect of QE Amamiya reappointed for key post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Masayoshi Amamiya, an architect of the Bank of Japan’s quantitative easing, was reappointed for a rare second term as executive director overseeing a key division charged with drafting monetary policy, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The reappointment, officially made by Finance Minister Taro Aso, ensures that responsibility for meeting the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target remains in the hands of a veteran official known for his deep contacts with the finance ministry and lawmakers.

Sources had told Reuters on Monday that Amamiya would be reappointed for the four-year term.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

