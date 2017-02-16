Yen undervalued if it falls to 125-130 vs dollar - Ex-BOJ Shirai

TOKYO (Reuters) - The global community may start to think the yen is undervalued, enough to spur debate on currencies at a U.S.-Japan economic dialogue, if it falls to around 125-130 to the dollar, former Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday.

"When we think about the yen's fair value, it's fair to say it is in a range of between 100 and 110 (to the dollar) ... If the yen depreciates way above that, (U.S. President Donald) Trump may talk about it," Shirai told a news conference.

"If the yen starts to depreciate to 125-130, people may start to think it is undervalued. Then it's possible this will be talked about in the bilateral dialogue" between the United States and Japan, she said.