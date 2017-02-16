FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Yen undervalued if it falls to 125-130 vs dollar - Ex-BOJ Shirai
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
February 16, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 6 months ago

Yen undervalued if it falls to 125-130 vs dollar - Ex-BOJ Shirai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The global community may start to think the yen is undervalued, enough to spur debate on currencies at a U.S.-Japan economic dialogue, if it falls to around 125-130 to the dollar, former Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday.

"When we think about the yen's fair value, it's fair to say it is in a range of between 100 and 110 (to the dollar) ... If the yen depreciates way above that, (U.S. President Donald) Trump may talk about it," Shirai told a news conference.

"If the yen starts to depreciate to 125-130, people may start to think it is undervalued. Then it's possible this will be talked about in the bilateral dialogue" between the United States and Japan, she said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.