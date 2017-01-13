FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan watching closely for rapid yen rises - Ishihara
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
January 13, 2017 / 12:50 AM / 7 months ago

Japan watching closely for rapid yen rises - Ishihara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration.Shohei Miyano/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is monitoring closely for rapid rises in the yen, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Friday.

"We will look at the currency market not in the short term but in the mid to long term and look at what effects it has on the economy," Ishihara told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

The dollar weakened to a five-week low versus the yen and other currencies, hit by a loss of confidence in the U.S. reflation trade a day after a news conference by President-elect Donald Trump.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher

