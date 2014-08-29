FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan July retail sales rise 0.5 pct year/year -METI
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japan July retail sales rise 0.5 pct year/year -METI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman looks at food products at a supermarket at a shopping district in Tokyo July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.5 percent in July from a year earlier, up for the first time in four months, government data showed on Friday, a sign consumption is gradually picking up months after a sales tax rise.

The gain compared with a 0.1 percent annual increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.6 percent annual drop in June, data by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 in a bid to curb massive public debt.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

