South Korea revised first quarter GDP unchanged from earlier estimates
June 4, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea revised first quarter GDP unchanged from earlier estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the January-March period from the previous three months, revised data from the central bank showed on Thursday, unchanged from an earlier estimate.

From a year earlier, Asia’s fourth-largest economy grew by a revised 3.9 percent in the first quarter of 2014, also unchanged from earlier Bank of Korea estimates.

The preliminary estimate released in late April had put first quarter GDP growth at a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent over the previous three-month period and at 3.9 percent from a year ago.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Walsh

