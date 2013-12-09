FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea's Jang forcibly removed from meeting: state TV
#World News
December 9, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 4 years ago

North Korea's Jang forcibly removed from meeting: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean state television showed Jang Song Thaek, the ousted uncle of leader Kim Jong Un, being forcibly removed by uniformed personnel from a meeting as it reported on the ruling Workers’ Party politburo assembly that took place on Sunday.

North Korea’s KRT ran a slideshow of photographs to accompany the story of the meeting. One of the frames showed Jang being taken away from a meeting by what appeared to be uniformed guards.

North Korean state news agency KCNA said Jang, the second most powerful man in the country, had been dismissed for what it described as a slew of criminal acts.

(This story was corrected to make clear state TV does not indicate date of meeting in picture)

Reporting by Ju-min Park

