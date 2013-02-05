FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa halts Libya flights due to security worries
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
February 5, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Lufthansa halts Libya flights due to security worries

Victoria Bryan

2 Min Read

Aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at Tripoli airport September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines have halted flights to Tripoli due to insecurity in Libya, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa, which flew three times a week to Tripoli, resumed flights to the Libyan capital in February 2012 after rebels ousted former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Austrian, bought by Lufthansa in 2009, flew to Tripoli twice a week.

“We have taken the decision given the developments in Tripoli and the tense situation in the region,” the Lufthansa spokeswoman said.

It was the second time this year that flights to a Libyan city have been cancelled due to security concerns.

Air Malta said it had cancelled flights to Benghazi last month after Britain said it was aware of a “specific and imminent” threat to Westerners in the eastern Libyan city. The company resumed its flights to the city four days later.

Libyans are calling for demonstrations to commemorate the second anniversary of the start of the uprising that overthrew Gaddafi’s government and security has been stepped up at international embassies and companies.

Protests planned for February 15 will be a test for Libyan authorities which have failed to rein in a myriad of heavily armed militias which have refused to join the police and army after end of the war. (Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Shalchi in Tripoli; Editing by Jon Hemming)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.