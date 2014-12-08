U.N. Libya envoy says new peace talks next week, not Tuesday as planned before

Tripoli (Reuters) - The United Nations will postpone the start of talks to end Libya’s political crisis until early next week to give the warring parties more time, its special envoy said on Monday.

Talks had been scheduled to start on Tuesday but Bernadino Leon told reporters they would start next week to give the conflict parties more time to work out details.

Leon also said the talks would include members of a rival assembly in Tripoli which is challenging the elected House of Representatives working out of the east.

A first round of talks started in September had included only the house and members who had boycotted the assembly based in the east.

Libya has two governments and parliaments competing for power and legitimacy, part of turmoil three years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.