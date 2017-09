Reuters - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $481.3 million of net inflows in the week ended April 29, compared with $534.6 million in inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average turned positive at $124.2 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $104.2 million, down from $374.2 million in the previous week.