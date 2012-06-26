FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar plans power plant at UK South Hook LNG terminal
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar plans power plant at UK South Hook LNG terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum plans to build a 500 megawatt (MW) combined heat and power (CHP) plant at its South Hook liquefied natural gas import terminal in Wales, Europe’s biggest, it said in preliminary submissions to the UK’s National Infrastructure Planning authority.

“The proposed CHP plant will have an installed capacity of up to 500 MW and produce sufficient electricity to both meet the existing LNG terminal’s power needs and to export surplus electricity,” Qatar Petroleum and project partners ExxonMobil and Total said in an environmental impact assessment report to the planning authority.

It expects to make a submit a formal application in first-quarter 2013, the authority said.

The plan includes the option to eventually export surplus power into the National Grid transmission system via a plug-in point at Pembroke Power Station.

Britain depends on Qatar for nearly all of the UK’s LNG supplies via the South Hook terminal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.