UK Mail cautions on full-year results on transition to new hub
May 20, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

UK Mail cautions on full-year results on transition to new hub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc warned results for the current financial year would be more weighted towards the second half than usual as the company repositions its parcels business and transitions fully to its new automated hub in Ryton near Coventry.

The company, which provides mail, parcels and logistic services, said its pretax profit before exceptional items and excluding discontinued operations fell 4.2 percent to 21 million pounds ($32 million) for the financial year ended March 31. ($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

