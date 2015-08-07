UK Mail warns on full-year profit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc warned that its full-year profit would be materially below market expectations, due to additional operating costs relating to the transition to its new automated hub in Ryton near Coventry.

The company, which provides mail, parcels and logistic services, said it expected pretax profit before one-off exceptional items to be in the range of 10 million pounds ($15 million) to 12 million pounds for the year. ($1 = 0.6451 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)