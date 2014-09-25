FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Mail sees 1 pct drop in first-half reported revenue
#Industrials
September 25, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

UK Mail sees 1 pct drop in first-half reported revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc said it now expected a 1 percent drop in first-half reported revenue, hurt by a decline in its mail business and weaker-than-expected parcel volumes.

Revenue from mail business, which accounts for nearly half of the company’s total revenue, is expected to fall by about 6 percent in the six months ended Sept. 30, said the company, which provides mail, parcels and logistic services.

However, overall financial performance for the half year is expected to be broadly in line with its previous expectations, UK Mail said.

The Berkshire, England-headquartered company had reported first-half revenue of 243.4 million pounds ($397.4 million) last year.

Average daily parcels volumes in the first half are expected to rise by about 6 percent. However, the level of parcels volume growth has continued to moderate compared to last year, the company said. (1 US dollar = 0.6125 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
