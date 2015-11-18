FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Mail first-half pretax profit falls 56 pct
November 18, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

UK Mail first-half pretax profit falls 56 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UK Mail Group Plc reported a slump in first-half pretax profit, hurt by inefficiencies in its new automated hub and lower contribution from its largest parcels unit.

The company, which provides mail, parcels and logistics services, said profit before tax and exceptional items fell 56 percent to 4.9 million pounds ($7.44 million).

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to 237.6 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.6583 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

