BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s Defence Minister Soumeylou Boybeye Maiga resigned on Tuesday after Tuareg separatist rebels defeated an army assault on their stronghold Kidal last week and seized several northern towns, sources close to the minister said.

“The minister of defence has resigned,” his nephew Akimbo Maiga told Reuters by telephone. A ministry official, who asked not to be identified, also confirmed the information.