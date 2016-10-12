FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Trade-weighted sterling index hits record low on Tuesday- BoE
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 3, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 10 months ago

Trade-weighted sterling index hits record low on Tuesday- BoE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016.Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell to its lowest ever level on a broad, trade-weighted index basis on Tuesday, data published on the Bank of England's website showed.

Sterling has been under sustained selling pressure ever since Britain's Prime Minister raised the spectre of a "hard Brexit" where the country will give up full access to the European Union's single market in order to impose maximum control on its borders.

The index fell to 73.383 on Tuesday, eclipsing its previous low of 73.495 in December 2008.

On Wednesday, the pound was trading 1 percent higher against both the dollar and the euro, earning a bit of a relief after a brutal sell off which saw it drop to 31-year lows on Friday. [GBP/]

For a link to the BOE data: here

Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.