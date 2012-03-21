Yuan little changed as PBOC fixing stymies trade

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan was little changed versus the dollar on Wednesday after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint slightly lower, a move seen as indicating its intention to keep the yuan near recent levels.

The central bank set the yuan fixing weaker at 6.3092 from Tuesday’s 6.3029, despite a 0.2 percent drop in the dollar index.

The PBOC typically strengthens its midpoint in response to a weaker dollar overnight, so Wednesday’s move suggests the central bank may be firmly committed to keeping its fixing above 6.30.

The midpoint is the daily base rate from which the dollar/yuan exchange rate may rise or fall 0.5 percent in a day. The PBOC uses it to help express the government’s intentions for the currency’s value.

“The central bank may want to send a signal that it doesn’t intend to let the yuan appreciate for now,” said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. “The yuan should consolidate in the recent level and track the global market.”

“But, for the long term, we still expect further rises after China’s economy shows a recovery.”

He said the yuan still has the potential to rise around 3 percent this year.

Spot yuan was at 6.3269 against the dollar by midday, inching down from Tuesday’s close of 6.3241.

Traders are now focused on economic data for the first quarter, to be released in mid-April, which could give more signals on domestic economic growth and thereby determine the yuan’s trend.

In the offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, one-year NDFs implied yuan depreciation of 0.38 percent in afternoon trade, little changed from 0.39 percent depreciation implied at Tuesday’s close.

Some dealers expressed concern the spot rate may be influenced by growing expectations of yuan weakness in the NDF market, due to moderating economic growth. But others shrugged off those worries.