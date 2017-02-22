FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Sterling hits two-month high versus euro ahead of GDP breakdown
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 22, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 6 months ago

Sterling hits two-month high versus euro ahead of GDP breakdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A generic picture of a some British sterling money in coins and bank notes. BANKGCatherine Benson CRB

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling gained another 0.4 percent against the euro in early trade in London on Wednesday, extending a run to two-month highs in the previous session driven by French political nerves.

At 0758 GMT, the pound was trading at 84.12 pence per euro, its strongest since Dec. 21.

It was also up 0.1 percent against the dollar, with eyes moving to a breakdown of economic growth numbers for the fourth quarter for signs of a fall-off in business investment six months after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"The pound continues to defy expectations for further weakness in the near term," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with Japan's MUFG in London.

"Upward momentum has been reinforced after EUR/GBP closed below its' 200-day moving average at around 84.70 for the first time yesterday since late in 2015. It could provide an important bullish technical signal for the pound in the near-term."

Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.